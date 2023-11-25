Record broken: Erling Haaland smashes tough Premier League record by some distance

Erling Haaland gave Man City the lead in their Premier League clash with Liverpool on Saturday and the Norway striker smashed an impressive record in the process.

The 23-year-old broke the record for the fastest player to reach 50 goals in England’s top-flight, which was achieved within 48 matches. This smashed Andy Cole’s previous record, who held the achievement with 65 games.

Haaland is already cementing himself as a Premier League legend having been in England for just two seasons as the last campaign saw him become the player to score the most goals in a single Premier League season.

It is scary to contemplate what else the Man City star will achieve over the coming years and it is clear that no record is safe whilst he is around.

50 – Erling Haaland has scored his 50th Premier League goal; in just his 48th appearance, it’s the fastest any player has reached the milestone in the competition. Machine. #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/BoUuW5WY4P — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 25, 2023

Haaland has been a goal-machine wherever he has played and his record at Man City stands at 69 goals across 71 games. The Norway star scores a goal every 81.75 minutes and one would suspect that the record for the fastest player to score 100 goals is also under threat.

What the 23-year-old has achieved in such a short space of time is truly remarkable, surpassing names such as Shearer, Rooney, Torres, Van Nistelrooy, Kane and Henry across a wide range of records.

Man City fans will hope their striker is around for a long time but it is still uncertain if that will be the case.