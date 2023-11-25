Liverpool are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements and they have identified the Sao Paulo youngster Lucas Beraldo as a target.

The 20-year-old is highly rated in Brazil and he could prove to be a quality, long-term addition to the Premier League side.

It is no secret that Liverpool need to bring in defensive reinforcements and the 20-year-old could be the ideal long-term replacement for Joel Matip. Ibrahima Konate and Virgil Van Dijk are the only reliable central defenders at the club right now.

A report from UOL claims that Liverpool are favourites to sign the 20-year-old defender and it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal done. The talented young defender will be tempted to join a big club like Liverpool and it remains to be seen whether the Premier League outfit can agree on a fee with Sao Paulo.

Beraldo is capable of playing as a right-sided central defender as well as a left-sided central defender. He is also versatile enough to operate as a defensive midfielder.

Working under a world-class manager like Jurgen Klopp will help him improve as a player and fulfil his tremendous potential.

If Liverpool can agree on a reasonable fee with the Brazilian club for the 20-year-old, the transfer could prove to be a wise investment. The defender has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League player and he could be a long-term asset for Liverpool.