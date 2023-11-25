It just wasn’t Leeds’ night against Rotherham on Friday night, and that’s dealt a blow to their hopes of catching the top two.

Daniel Farke will have watched his side eventually struggle to get over the line in a 1-1 draw, in a match that on paper they really should’ve won.

Another routine victory seemed to be incoming when Crysencio Summerville gave the all whites the lead after just six minutes, but a first-half injury time equaliser was to be the last of the scoring.

If Leeds weren’t so wasteful in front of goal they’d likely have ended up with another win, and Joel Piroe was criticised by Sky Sports co-commentator, Don Goodman, for his finishing.

“Wrong choice, it’s a poor choice. He’s taken a few shots himself tonight when other players have been better positioned. Is he really going to score there? Wrong choice,” he said during the match (h/t Leeds United News).

Although still incredibly disappointing, at least the dropped points have come at this stage of the season, where there’s enough time to be able to claw them back.

Doing so just before the end of the campaign could ultimately prove fatal to their chances of going up automatically.

From Piroe’s point of view, he needs to quickly learn from his performance in the match.

Leeds have enough talent waiting in the wings to be able to come in and replace him at a moment’s notice if Farke deems him to not be working in the team’s best interests.