Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly prepared to terminate Hugo Lloris’ contract.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the French goalkeeper has no place in Ange Postecoglou’s first-team plans.

Lloris, 36, lost his place in Spurs’ squad in the summer following a hugely disappointing campaign that saw him responsible for several individual errors.

And ahead of his contract expiring at the end of the season, it has been reported that the club are keen to agree a termination that would include a pay-off.

The former number one, according to Spotrac, earns £100,000-per week, which means he has around £3 million worth of wages still to come.

Lloris has yet to make a single matchday squad under Postecoglou and with Fraser Foster continuing to play back-up to summer signing Guglielmo Vicario, the 36-year-old looks like he has already played his last game for the club.

During his 11 years in London, Lloris, who lifted the 2018 World Cup with France, has kept 151 clean sheets from 44 appearances in all competitions.