Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Benfica defender Morato.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a key player for the Portuguese club and Tottenham are thought to be impressed with his performances. As per Record, the Premier League side had scouts in attendance when the 22-year-old was in action in the Lisbon Derby earlier this month.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign the player. The defender has a €100 million release clause in his contract and it is fair to assume that his suitors will not want to pay that kind of money for him.

The 22-year-old is a talented player but he is still quite unproven at the highest level, and Benfica will have to be reasonable with their demands in order for any move to go through.

Morato can operate as a central defender as well as a fullback. He could prove to be a versatile squad player for the North London club.

Tottenham are currently without Micky van de Ven because of an injury blow and they could lose Eric Dier during the January transfer window. They need to bring in defensive reinforcements in the coming months and the 22-year-old could prove to be a useful option.

If they can sign in for a reasonable price, it could prove to be a shrewd investment. Meanwhile, the opportunity to play in the Premier League will be an attractive proposition for Morato and he will want to prove himself at the highest level.