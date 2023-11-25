Tottenham have eye on 20-year-old who already has 14 goal contributions this season

Tottenham are expected to make some key signings during the January transfer window and the North London club have their eye on a 20-year-old winger.

Many Premier League fans may not know the name of Johan Bakayoko, a 20-year-old star who is having an impressive season at PSV. The Belgian star came through the Dutch side’s youth ranks and was boosted up to the first team in 2022.

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham have an eye on Bakayoko or a player similar to his profile.

The winger is a big attacking threat and across the opening 21 games he has featured in this season, the Belgian star has scored three goals and provided a further 11 assists.

At 20 years old, Bakayoko has a big future in the sport and it would be wise for Tottenham to sign him before more attention is drawn to the winger.

The Belgian star has a contract at PSV until 2026, therefore, the Dutch club are under no pressure to sell the player, which could push a transfer out until the summer window.

Dejan Kulusevski occupies the role the PSV man would play if he moved to North London, so it would be interesting to see how Postecoglou would use the Belgium international if he were to make the switch in 2024.