Video: Brighton’s Lewis Dunk gets shown two yellow cards in 30 seconds

Brighton defender Lewis Dunk received two yellow cards in thirty seconds against Nottingham Forest during a 5 goal-thriller.

The Seagulls came out winners as they beat Nottingham 3-2 away from home.

Forest took the lead inside 5 minutes but Brighton responded with two goals inside the first half and a third early on in the second to take a 3-1 lead.

But Nottingham pulled one back in the 78th minute from the spot. Hinshelwood brought Hudson-Odoi down and while the referee waved it away, the VAR overturned the decision.

Dunk was booked for dissent and then immediately after was shown a red card for saying something to referee which he did not like.

Watch the incident below:

Lewis Dunk received two yellow cards in 30 seconds after a penalty was awarded to Nottingham Forest! ? pic.twitter.com/yX7iqJ5O1J — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 25, 2023

Brighton eventually did enough to hold on to their one goal lead despite late pressure from Forest.