Video: Brighton’s Lewis Dunk gets shown two yellow cards in 30 seconds

Brighton and Hove Albion Nottingham Forest FC
Posted by

Brighton defender Lewis Dunk  received two yellow cards in thirty seconds against Nottingham Forest during a 5 goal-thriller. 

The Seagulls came out winners as they beat Nottingham 3-2 away from home.

Forest took the lead inside 5 minutes but Brighton responded with two goals inside the first half and a third early on in the second to take a 3-1 lead.

But Nottingham pulled one back in the 78th minute from the spot. Hinshelwood brought Hudson-Odoi down and while the referee waved it away, the VAR overturned the decision.

Dunk was booked for dissent and then immediately after was shown a red card for saying something to referee which he did not like.

Watch the incident below:

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Anthony Gordon with a sublime goal to make it 4-1 vs Chelsea
Video: Chelsea target scores long-range screamer for Crystal Palace against Luton Town
Video: Reece James sent off after picking up a second yellow for a silly foul on Gordon

Brighton eventually did enough to hold on to their one goal lead despite late pressure from Forest.

More Stories Lewis Dunk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.