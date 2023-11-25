Video: Guardiola not happy with Etihad atmosphere and wanted “more noise” from Man City fans against Liverpool

Man City drew 1-1 with Liverpool on Saturday and manager Pep Guardiola wanted the Etihad to make more noise to help his side over the line but it never came.

There was a lot of talk about a match of this magnitude being played at 12:30 on a Saturday and the Man City stadium lived up to expectations related to that time slot.

The atmosphere at the Etihad was flat throughout and Pep Guardiola was seen during the match encouraging his supporters to make more noise.

Speaking about this after the match to Sky Sports, the Man City boss said: “Some more noise. It’s 12:30, maybe they were not ready. A little bit more.

“Maybe we have to play better to encourage them to make a little more.”

Guardiola is clearly being nice about this as he does not want to offend his fans but it is also evident that the atmosphere at the Etihad for the Liverpool clash did not please the legendary coach.