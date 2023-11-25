Video: Horror mistake from Thiago Silva as Newcastle score two goals in as many minutes to lead 3-1

Newcastle have taken complete control of the game after scoring twice in as many minutes to lead 3-1 at St. James Park.

Lascelles restored the lead for Newcastle with a lovely header. Anthony Gordon whipped in a wonderful cross deep into the box where the centre-back is left completely free to head in past Sanchez.

And just a minute later, Newcastle scored again after a horrible mistake from Thiago Silva.

He had all the time to make a simple pass but gave away the ball sloppily as Joelinton grabs it who has a free run at the goal before firing it pass the goalkeeper.

Watch both the goals below: