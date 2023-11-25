Video: Jack Grealish left out of Man City squad for Liverpool clash but Guardiola explains

Man City host Liverpool in the Premier League’s showcase match on Saturday afternoon and one of the questions heading into the clash was who Pep Guardiola would start on his left side.

Jeremy Doku has got the nod from his manager as many expected before the teamsheet was announced, but fans of the Manchester club would have been surprised to see Jack Grealish was left out of the squad.

Guardiola has explained the England star’s absence, telling Sky Sports: “He [Grealish] felt unwell last night. Felt unwell, he was vomiting and so he went home.”