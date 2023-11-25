Video: Kai Havertz takes Arsenal to the top of the table with a 88th minute winner

Kai Havertz emerged as Arsenal’s unexpected hero, breaking a stubborn deadlock against Brentford with a decisive header to take them to the top of the table.

The German popped up at the far post to head in Saka’s wonderful cross in, scoring a crucual goal for the Gunners.

Havertz has really struggled at Arsenal since signing from Chelsea and this goal could come as a great boost of confidence for him.

Watch the goal below:

Kai Havertz heads home a MASSIVE late goal! As it stands, Arsenal are moving to the top of the Premier League. ? #BREARS pic.twitter.com/iY1A7Xo6T3 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 25, 2023

Brentford came close to scoring twice in the game but goal-line clearances from Declan Rice and Zinchenko saved Arsenal the blushes.

The win takes them to the top of the table one point above Manchester City and two points above Liverpool.