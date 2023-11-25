Video: Kai Havertz takes Arsenal to the top of the table with a 88th minute winner

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Kai Havertz emerged as Arsenal’s unexpected hero, breaking a stubborn deadlock against Brentford with a decisive header to take them to the top of the table.

The German popped up at the far post to head in Saka’s wonderful cross in, scoring a crucual goal for the Gunners.

Havertz has really struggled at Arsenal since signing from Chelsea and this goal could come as a great boost of confidence for him.

Watch the goal below:

More Stories / Latest News
EXCL: Ivan Toney still in demand, the truth behind Icardi rumours and more
“Just not worked out” – Hutton believes Aston Villa midfielder will not play for the club again
Pep Guardiola comments on heated exchange with Darwin Nunez after 1-1 draw

Brentford came close to scoring twice in the game but goal-line clearances from Declan Rice and Zinchenko saved Arsenal the blushes.

The win takes them to the top of the table one point above Manchester City and two points above Liverpool.

 

More Stories Kai Havertz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.