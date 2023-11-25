Video: Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez clashes with Pep Guardiola after full-time in heated exchange

Man City and Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium which doesn’t benefit any of them at the top of the Premier League.

A goal from Erling Haaland gave the home side the lead in the first half before Trent Alexander-Arnold would respond with a long-range striker in the second 45 minutes.

The match was not a dirty affair but there was a heated exchange after the full-time whistle as Darwin Nunez seemed to be angry with Man City manager Pep Guardiola.

Members of the coaching staff from each team pulled them apart and the incident can be seen below.

It is uncertain was caused the exchange and that may be revealed in the coming days.

Darwin Núñez and Pep Guardiola at full-time… ? pic.twitter.com/gN4RQcWuGu — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 25, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports.