Video: Man United target produces clinical finish in Premier League clash

Evan Ferguson has got on the scoresheet for Brighton on Saturday as the Irishman made it 1-1 in the Seagulls’ Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men went behind in the match but it was Ferguson who brought them level with a clinical finish after 26 minutes.

The youngster has drawn attention from many top clubs since breaking into the Brighton side last season and his finish today will only increase the interest.

Man United have been linked to the Ireland international heading into 2024 as Erik ten Hag looks to add another number nine to his squad.

Clubs such as Chelsea and Tottenham will also be looking at the Brighton star as there are many teams in the Premier League in need of a striker at present.

Evan Ferguson is a special talent ?

