Video: Mason Greenwood shows Manchester United what they are missing with an outrageous goal for Getafe

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Mason Greenwood scored a left-footed stunner from outside the box for Getafe during their 1-1 draw against Almeria earlier today.

Getafe were trailing by a goal to nil until the English striker took it upon himself to put the score level.

He picked up the ball from right flank, before cutting inside and firing in a rocket of a strike straight into the top corner giving the keeper no chance to save it.

Watch the stunning strike below:

More Stories / Latest News
‘I put my ego aside’ – Kai Havertz pays tribute to Arsenal fans after winning goal
“Not exactly sure how serious” – Injury expert shares the latest on Tottenham defender
Mauricio Pochettino admits that Newcastle loss was his sides ‘worst game of the season’

Greenwood joined Getafe on loan from Manchester United on deadline day and has since then racked up 3 goals and 3 assists for the La Liga side.

The Spanish side fully accepted the striker despite his past and the striker is paying them back with important goal contributions.

More Stories Mason Greenwood

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.