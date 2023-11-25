Video: Mason Greenwood shows Manchester United what they are missing with an outrageous goal for Getafe

Mason Greenwood scored a left-footed stunner from outside the box for Getafe during their 1-1 draw against Almeria earlier today.

Getafe were trailing by a goal to nil until the English striker took it upon himself to put the score level.

He picked up the ball from right flank, before cutting inside and firing in a rocket of a strike straight into the top corner giving the keeper no chance to save it.

Watch the stunning strike below:

??| Mason Greenwood scores a wonder goal for Getafe. pic.twitter.com/eU81o3g7V8 — centredevils. (@centredevils) November 25, 2023

Greenwood joined Getafe on loan from Manchester United on deadline day and has since then racked up 3 goals and 3 assists for the La Liga side.

The Spanish side fully accepted the striker despite his past and the striker is paying them back with important goal contributions.