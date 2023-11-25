Video: Raheem Sterling scores stunning free kick to bring Chelsea level

Raheem Sterling has just scored a stunning free-kick to equalise for Chelsea.

He  has continued his great form with a goal from around around 20 yards out.

The former Liverpool man is brought down just outside the box and Chelsea are awarded a free-kick from a threatening position.

He steps up to take it, whipping it over the wall straight into the top left corner leaving Nick Pope with no chance to save it.

Watch the goal below:

 

 

 

 

