Danny Ings has to go down as one of the worst strikers in West Ham history.

He’s the latest in a long line of failures that include Marco Boogers, Samassi Abou, Mido, Simone Zaza, Jonathan Calleri, Diafra Sakho and Frank Nouble, to name a few.

This season, Ings hasn’t even managed to find the net, per WhoScored – and we’re almost in December.

It’s no wonder then that the Hammers appear to be looking around for a suitable replacement.

Perhaps in keeping with their inability to buy a decent quality front man, they’re looking at a forward who was a complete flop in their last Premier League stint.

TeamTalk have noted that RB Leipzig forward, Timo Werner, who earns around the £200,00 per week mark (Capology), is of interest to the east Londoners, most likely on a loan move in January.

This will afford the former Chelsea flop to hopefully resurrect his career ahead of Euro 2024, whilst potentially giving the Hammers an option up front that they haven’t had so far this season.

The only issue is a lack of goals again.

Per WhoScored, Werner has only found the target on two occasions in 13 appearances this season, so David Moyes and Tim Steidten really need to ask themselves whether going for this cheaper option is really the right one for the club at this stage.

