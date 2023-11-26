Manchester City is poised to outpace Real Madrid in the race to secure the services of 17-year-old Argentine sensation Claudio Echeverri, per a report from defensa central.

As reported by Defensa Central, both Manchester City and Real Madrid have expressed keen interest in adding Claudio Echeverri to their squads. The 17-year-old has recently gained significant recognition, and both European giants are prepared to go the extra mile to secure his services.

Echeverri has progressed through the ranks at River Plate, earning promotion to their first team a few months ago. He has already made four appearances for their senior side and is a regular for the Argentine Under-17 team, delivering outstanding performances.

The remarkable rise of Echeverri has captured attention, with Real Madrid having monitored the 17-year-old for a considerable period. Los Blancos have expanded their scouting network in South America, and chief scout Juni Calafat has played a key role in securing exceptional talents for Madrid.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently broke news that several teams across Europe are all monitoring the Argentinian wonderkid.