Former Spurs man demands Tottenham to sign in demand forward in January

The former Tottenham winger has even identified the striker Spurs should pursue.

Aaron Lennon has stated the need for Tottenham Hotspur to acquire a striker in the January transfer window, particularly after observing their match against Aston Villa.

Knew Villa couldn’t play any worse . tielemans was very good when he came on got them playing and calmed the game down . A lot of positive for spurs in the performance especially with all the injuries out . But need a striker to finish these chances . Ivan Toney in January ??? — Aaron Lennon (@AaronLennon12) November 26, 2023

While Tottenham’s interest in Ivan Toney from Brentford is acknowledged, hurdles are a harsh reality. Firstly, Brentford is reportedly demanding a substantial £100 million in transfer fees for Toney. Additionally, competition from other clubs, notably Arsenal and Chelsea, adds complexity to the potential transfer.

With Arsenal actively contending for the Premier League title this season, Toney’s preference between Tottenham and Arsenal remains uncertain.

Toney boasts an impressive track record, having scored 32 goals and provided nine assists in 68 Premier League appearances. As things stand, Tottenham are in fifth place in the Premier League table, trailing leaders Arsenal by four points.

Lennon, who made 364 appearances in all competitions for Spurs, stated on his social media that his former team “need a striker”.

In reality, performances like today suggest he is correct with Ange Postecoglou’s men creating a plethora of opportunities but they were either fired over the bar, or they found the woodwork. Meanwhile Heung-min Son put the ball in the back of the net on multiple occasions only to be flagged offside again after again.