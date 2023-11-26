In Bayern Munich’s 1-0 victory over Cologne on Friday, Harry Kane scored his 18th goal of the Bundesliga campaign, surpassing the single-season top-flight goal records of Kevin Keegan and Jadon Sancho.

This accomplishment took Kane just 12 games, setting a new benchmark for English players in the Bundesliga. Additionally, with five assists to his name, Kane has averaged a direct goal involvement every 46 minutes in the German top-flight.

Notably, Keegan’s record of 17 goals for Hamburg in 1978/79 and Sancho’s matching of that tally 41 years later have both been surpassed by Kane.

The all-time Bundesliga record for English players is held by Tony Woodcock with 39 goals, but at Kane’s current rate, he is on track to surpass this record six games before the end of his inaugural season.

With the acquisition of Harry Kane, many believe Bayern Munich can go on to lift the Champions League trophy at the end of the season. Harry Kane could go from never winning a title in his career with Spurs, to winning the Bundesliga and Champions League in his first season for the German giants.

He could even make it a hattrick if the Three Lions do the business over in Germany for the European Championships next summer.