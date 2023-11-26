Everton’s manager Sean Dyche bitterly complains about “bizarre” VAR decision in defeat to Manchester United.

In a 3-0 victory for Manchester United against Everton, Sean Dyche expressed frustration over the decision to award United a penalty for Ashley Young’s foul on Anthony Martial, following Alejandro Garnacho’s outstanding goal.

Everton voiced concerns about perceived injustice both on and off the pitch at Goodison Park. Despite a below-par performance, rising star Alejandro Garnacho playfully declared himself the ‘goal of the season’ winner a third of the way into the season.

The Argentine international, considered the future of Manchester United and his country, scored a stunning early goal, contributing to their 3-0 win. However, Dyche bitterly complained about a “bizarre” VAR decision, giving United a crucial second-half penalty, ultimately impacting a match Everton had dominated until that point.

Referee John Brooks initially saw no foul, booking Martial for simulation, but VAR Chris Kavanagh intervened, citing a ‘clear and obvious error’ to overturn the on-field decision.

“It’s bizarre. There’s no point. I feel for fans. We all know what’s going to happen. The way this VAR thing is, it’s just all over the place, we all know that. It’s the simplest thing but it seems to be mayhem all the time,” Sean Dyche stated in his post-game press conference.