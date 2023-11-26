Adidas make Liverpool star one of the highest paid players in Europe with new deal

Adidas have made Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold one of the highest-paid players in Europe.

According to The Athletic, the full-back has signed a lucrative multi-year boot deal with the German company as the well-known brand sees the 25-year-old as one of the faces of the next generation of the Adidas Predator boots, joining the likes of Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham and Barcelona’s Pedri.

Alexander-Arnold wore a pair of unreleased Adidas Predator boots in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Man City at the Etihad on Saturday and his debut wearing a new boot brand could not have gone better for the German company as the right-back scored a beauty to level the match in the second half.

Alexander-Arnold previously wore Under Armor boots and the defender had a long association with American sportswear brand having worked with them since 2017.

The report states that the Liverpool star made the decision to switch following positive discussions with Adidas about their plans for him and it is believed that the German brand are delighted to have the England international on board.

The 25-year-old is one of the most recognised defenders in the sport and this partnership could be very beneficial to both parties as Adidas is a powerhouse that can bring a lot of good opportunities into Alexander-Arnold’s life.