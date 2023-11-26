Alejandro Garnacho scores Rooney-esque overhead wonder-goal (video)

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Stop the ‘Goal of the Season’ award now. It is Alejandro Garnacho’s.

The Manchester United winger has silenced a raucous Everton crowd with what was a simply sensational strike.

Starting for Erik Ten Hag during Sunday afternoon’s penultimate Premier League game against Sean Dyche’s Toffees at Goodison Park, the young Argentine fired his side into a one-nil lead after just a few minutes.

More Stories / Latest News
Argentine wonderkid poised to join Manchester City
Sky Sports pundits “couldn’t believe” Aston Villa man didn’t get sent off for violent conduct
Manchester United legend on Arsenal and Liverpool’s title credentials

Unleashing a remarkable overhead kick, Garnacho’s effort, which was eerily reminiscent of Wayne Rooney’s wonder goal against Manchester City in 2011, will take some beating in the race for ‘Goal of the Season’.

Check it out below. Wow!

Pictures from BeIN Sports.

More Stories Alejandro Garnacho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.