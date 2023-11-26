Stop the ‘Goal of the Season’ award now. It is Alejandro Garnacho’s.

The Manchester United winger has silenced a raucous Everton crowd with what was a simply sensational strike.

Starting for Erik Ten Hag during Sunday afternoon’s penultimate Premier League game against Sean Dyche’s Toffees at Goodison Park, the young Argentine fired his side into a one-nil lead after just a few minutes.

Unleashing a remarkable overhead kick, Garnacho’s effort, which was eerily reminiscent of Wayne Rooney’s wonder goal against Manchester City in 2011, will take some beating in the race for ‘Goal of the Season’.

Check it out below. Wow!

WHAT A GOAL FROM GARNACHO ? pic.twitter.com/N71iPGGOkV — Janty (@CFC_Janty) November 26, 2023

Pictures from BeIN Sports.