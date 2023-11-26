Ange Postecoglou’s honeymoon period at Tottenham Hotspur looks to be over after falling to three defeats on the spin by the hands of Aston Villa.

After suffering two defeats in a week against Chelsea and Wolves that knocked Tottenham off the top spot before the international break, they had ample chances to secure a victory against Aston Villa. However, their failure to capitalise on these opportunities cost them, resulting in a 2-1 win for Villa and leaving Spurs with three consecutive defeats ahead of their upcoming trip to Manchester City.

Villa’s victory propelled them into fourth place, surpassing Spurs, who now sit in fifth and are four points behind leaders Arsenal. From a Tottenham perspective, the situation didn’t have to unfold this way as they created numerous opportunities, with their lack of clinical finishing being the primary factor that let them down.

After the game Ange Postecoglou reacted to his teams performance, via the BBC:

“Obviously it’s not great when you’re going through a run like this and we’re obviously down in numbers. But, again, the players who were out there today – I couldn’t be happier with the way they approached the game.”

