Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino expressed being “angry and disappointed” following his team’s 4-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United.

Despite being level at halftime, Chelsea experienced a second-half collapse, conceding three goals and witnessing their captain Reece James receive a red card.

Pochettino, who had seen encouraging performances against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, criticised Chelsea for being “soft in every challenge” during the match at St James’ Park.

“It was really easy in the way that we conceded and the way that we were so soft in every single challenge.

“That’s what makes me angry and disappointed. We talk about being a young team and we have to learn, but I think these type of games make me very, very, very, very, very angry because it’s about showing your personality and character,” the Argentinian manager said to BBC.

Chelsea are stuck in the mud a little bit this season. They’ve displayed moments of brilliance, but they either fail to convert chances, or they don’t show enough fight out of possession, hence the reason Pochettino talks about “personality and character”.

If football was all about style points, the Londoners would be right up near the top of table. Unfortunately for them, they struggle to consistently pick up points.

Chelsea now trail their fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur by ten points.