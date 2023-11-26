Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United keeping tabs on 21-year-old playmaker

Premier League clubs Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on signing the Ukrainian midfielder Georgiy Sudakov.

The 21-year-old has impressed the Premier League clubs with his performances and a number of clubs from Spain and Italy are keeping tabs on him as well. A report from TuttoJuve claims that the three Premier League clubs could make a move for him in the near future.

The 21-year-old can operate as the central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He will add creativity and technical attributes to the side and Chelsea could certainly use someone like him. The Blues have struggled in the attack and Sudakov’s vision and technical ability could make a big difference for them going forward.

Similarly, Manchester United could use a player like him as well. The signing of Mason Mount has not worked out as expected and Manchester United need to add more creativity to their side.

As far as Arsenal are concerned, they are overly dependent on Martin Odegaard for creativity and Sudakov could be an understudy to the Norwegian international. It will be interesting to see if either of the three Premier League clubs decide to come forward with an offer to sign the 21-year-old in the coming months.

Shakhtar Donetsk can be a difficult club to negotiate with and they will look to demand a premium for their prized prospect. Chelsea recently signed Mykhailo Mudryk from the Ukrainian club and they had to pay a substantial amount of money for him.