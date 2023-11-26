Arsenal have already finalised a deal with attacker who has 7 goals in 9 games

According to The Evening Standard, Arsenal have already agreed a deal with young sensation Chido Obi-Martin.

The 15-year-old went viral this week after scoring 10 goals in a single game for the Arsenal U16s in their 14-3 win over Liverpool U16s.

As per the report, the club agreed scholarship term with him last year which means he will be on scholarship at the club until he turns 17 which is when he can sign a professional contract with Arsenal.

Such is his talent that he has already played for the U21s as well as the U18s where he has scored 3 goals in 4 games.

He has also scored seven goals in nine games for Denmark U17s, including four in their recent 6-2 win over Norway.

Mikel Arteta is not shy of giving youngsters a chance with the first team. He gave Ethan Nwaneri his first-team debut at the age of 15 last season and it is not going to a surprise if Obi-Martin could be given a first-team opportunity in the near future.