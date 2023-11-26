Arsenal loanee deletes social media account after being dropped from the team again

Arsenal FC Nottingham Forest FC
Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares was once again dropped from the Nottingham Forest squad. 

He moved to Forest on loan from the North London club in the summer but has struggled to get playing time.

The left-back started the first three games but then suffered an injury after which he seems to have lost his place in the Forest starting XI.

Since then he has remained an unused substitute for the side until the last two games in which he did not even make the bench.

The player has now deleted his Instagram account as well which has prompted speculations of discontent at his current situation.

This is not the first time Nuno Tavares has had issues on his loan spell. During his time at Marseille, he was kicked out of the training session for his ‘lack of effort’.

Nottingham have an option to buy him on a permanent deal after his loan spell but it looks highly unlikely that they will exercise that clause.

