Mikel Arteta is bizarrely reluctant to praise one Arsenal player after Brentford game

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta seemed strangely reluctant to praise goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after he came into the team and kept a clean sheet against Brentford yesterday.

The Gunners won 1-0 at Brentford, with Kai Havertz coming off the bench to head home Bukayo Saka’s cross for a late winner, and Arteta was full of praise for the Germany international, who has mostly struggled for form since his summer move from Chelsea.

Watch below as Arteta gives his thoughts on the game, praising Havertz but then switching his focus to praising the team when he’s asked about Ramsdale and the team keeping a clean sheet…

"He won the game for us… that's what big players do!" All smiles from Mikel Arteta who reflects on Kai Havertz, Aaron Ramsdale and Arsenal going top of the table… ?? @julesbreach pic.twitter.com/pRUog1lKM3 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 25, 2023

This seems pretty harsh on Ramsdale, who has mostly been a good servant for Arsenal, even if he did have one uncertain moment that nearly cost the team a goal yesterday.

Fortunately, Declan Rice got back quickly to clear a Brentford shot off the line, playing a big part in helping Ramsdale to keep the clean sheet.