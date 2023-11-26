Player’s former manager confirms he’s been “sought after by Arsenal”

Fiorentina right-back Michael Kayode has once again been talked up as a potential Arsenal transfer target, this time by his former manager Antonio Soda.

Kayode has caught the eye as an impressive young talent in Serie A this season, with a recent report from the print edition of Corriere dello Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, claiming that the Gunners were monitoring him.

Kayode’s former manager Soda has now spoken about his future, admitting that it won’t necessarily be easy to get him out of Fiorentina, though he could perhaps see a sale being sanctioned if it were for a special move to a big club like Arsenal.

Soda then added that the 19-year-old defender is already someone who has been sought after by the north London giants, so this certainly points towards this being a saga to keep a close eye on.

Speaking to TV Play, as quoted by Sport Witness, Soda said: “I would take him to the European Championship, because he is a player who can become really strong, who has already been sought after by Arsenal.

“(Future?) It depends on Fiorentina, which is an important club, but if they were to sell him, it would have to be a team like Arsenal.”

Arsenal signed Jurrien Timber as an option at right-back over the summer, while they also have the likes of Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu capable of playing that position, so it remains to be seen how much of a priority Kayode will be for the club any time soon.

Still, the Italy Under-21 international is clearly a huge prospect, so he’s surely one worth monitoring in case Arsenal do want to make a change in that position at some point in the next few years.