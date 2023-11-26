Atletico Madrid eager to keep key star as Newcastle target January move

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle has been closely monitoring the progress of Samuel Lino at Atletico Madrid and the Magpies are reportedly interested in a January transfer. 

Eddie Howe is dealing with major injury issues in his squad at present and the Magpies will look to add to their squad during the winter transfer window in order to ease the pressure on the current group of players.

According to Todofichajes, Lino has emerged as a target for Newcastle as the winger is having an impressive season at Atletico Madrid.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Valencia but has made himself a regular in Diego Simeone’s side during the current campaign.

Lino has impressed at Atletico
More Stories / Latest News
Argentine wonderkid poised to join Manchester City
Alejandro Garnacho scores Rooney-esque overhead wonder-goal (video)
Sky Sports pundits “couldn’t believe” Aston Villa man didn’t get sent off for violent conduct

Lino can play anywhere on the left side, which will be a big attraction to Howe. The Brazilian is attracting interest from several European clubs, which means Newcastle could face competition if they make a move.

The Premier League may have to wait until the summer though as Atletico have no interest in a January sale.

Lino is said to be happy in Madrid and is only focused on the current campaign as the Madrid-based club pushes for the La Liga title.

More Stories Samuel Lino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.