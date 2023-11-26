Newcastle has been closely monitoring the progress of Samuel Lino at Atletico Madrid and the Magpies are reportedly interested in a January transfer.

Eddie Howe is dealing with major injury issues in his squad at present and the Magpies will look to add to their squad during the winter transfer window in order to ease the pressure on the current group of players.

According to Todofichajes, Lino has emerged as a target for Newcastle as the winger is having an impressive season at Atletico Madrid.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Valencia but has made himself a regular in Diego Simeone’s side during the current campaign.

Lino can play anywhere on the left side, which will be a big attraction to Howe. The Brazilian is attracting interest from several European clubs, which means Newcastle could face competition if they make a move.

The Premier League may have to wait until the summer though as Atletico have no interest in a January sale.

Lino is said to be happy in Madrid and is only focused on the current campaign as the Madrid-based club pushes for the La Liga title.