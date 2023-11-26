Bruno Fernandes reveals why he let Marcus Rashford take Everton penalty

Bruno Fernandes has revealed why he chose to delegate penalty duties to Marcus Rashford on Sunday evening.

Manchester United have continued winning ways after defeating Everton 3-0 at a raucous Goodison Park on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag watched on from the stands as his side pushed against the narrative that they would be smothered by the atmosphere to go just two points behind Tottenham Hotspur.

They got off to a flying start courtesy of an incredible Alejandro Garnacho bicycle kick after a matter of minutes.

The Red Devils then put the game out of sight in the second half after Rashford scored from the spot before Antony Martial dispatched a wonderful team goal.

Speaking after the game, captain Fernandes revealed why he shunned the penalty and instead handed the ball to the England forward.

“I felt Marcus [Rashford] needed a little bit of confidence.” Bruno Fernandes on why he gave the ball to Marcus Rashford to take the penalty 👏 pic.twitter.com/xpCfOrg9Hd — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 26, 2023

“I felt Marcus needed a bit of confidence, and as Marcus is an excellent penalty taker too, I’m 100 percent sure that he could score that penalty,” Fernandes said in an interview with Sky Sports via the Mirror.

“It’s not about who takes it, it’s about scoring the penalty, and Marcus did it perfectly.”

Manchester United will have their sites firmly fixed on the top four as they prepare for a trip to St. James’ Park next weekend.