Chelsea and Liverpool enter race to sign attacking prodigy with a ‘great future’

Chelsea and Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on the talented young Italian forward Francesco Camarda.

A report from 90 Min claims that the 15-year-old has attracted the attention of the two Premier League clubs with his performances. The attacker was recently called up to the AC Milan first team in order to face Fiorentina and he became the youngest debutant in the history of AC Milan and Serie A.

The attacker is clearly a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him and it is no surprise that Chelsea and Liverpool are keen on him. Both clubs have shown a willingness when it comes to investing in talented young players, and they could nurture him into a star in the future.

The 15-year-old has scored over 400 goals at the youth level and a number of other european clubs like Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund are all keeping tabs on him.

It would be quite a coup if Chelsea or Liverpool managed to secure his services.

The Blues need to bring in attacking reinforcements and Camarda could develop into a key player for them in the near future. Chelsea have not been able to solve their goalscoring problems with the signing of Nicolas Jackson and they need to bring in another striker soon.

As far as Liverpool are concerned, Jurgen Klopp could help the 15-year-old develop into a key player for the Reds and he could be the ideal understudy to Darwin Nunez for now.

Milan will not want to part ways with the 15-year-old anytime soon and the English clubs will probably have to offer a premium in order to change their stance.