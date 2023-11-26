Premier League legend Alan Shearer has singled out Chelsea right-back Reece James for criticism after yesterday’s 4-1 defeat away to Newcastle United.

James is normally a top performer for the Blues, but he had a difficult afternoon against Magpies winger Anthony Gordon in particular, with Shearer criticising a “terrible” second half performance from Mauricio Pochettino’s side as a whole.

James then ended up being sent off, capping a miserable afternoon for him and his team at St James’ Park, with Eddie Howe’s men running riot in the end.

It remains to be seen if Pochettino can get a strong response out of these players, who remain 10th in the Premier League table after a disappointing start to the campaign.

Chelsea did recently show some signs of progress after they beat Tottenham 4-1 and drew with tough opponents in the form of Arsenal and Manchester City, but they will be disappointed with the manner of their defeat at St James’ Park.

James will surely be key to their revival, but he really wasn’t at his best yesterday, with Shearer not holding back in his assessment of the game.

“Chelsea were terrible in the second half,” the former Newcastle and England striker said on BBC Radio 5 Live’s coverage of the game, as quoted by the Metro.

He added: “Kieran Trippier played really well, Reece James didn’t. Anthony Gordon gave him a really tough time and he got frustrated.

“Gordon seems to be really enjoying his time at Newcastle. A bit of frustration from James and he got sent off.”