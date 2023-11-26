Chelsea star says he will learn for his “silly mistakes” after Newcastle embarrassment

Saturday was a rough day for Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino as the Blues were hammered by Newcastle at St James’ Park.

The defeat becomes even worse for the London club given the injury problems Eddie Howe has at the Tyneside club and it confirms to Chelsea fans that they will struggle to make the European spots in the Premier League this season.

The Blues have been better in recent game weeks compared to the start of the campaign and that was the same against Newcastle when the clash was tied at 1-1.

However, two goals in the space of a minute after the hour mark prompted Chelsea to collapse, and one Blues star saw himself sent off.

Reece James picked up a red after receiving two yellow cards and the full-back has taken full responsibility for his “silly mistakes”.

“I take full responsibility for my red card, two silly mistakes,” the Chelsea captain said via Fabrizio Romano.

“Another lesson for me to learn, I apologise to fans and teammates. “The performance was far below our standards but this game does not define us! We’ve made huge improvements against many top teams.”

It has been a tough season for James as a result of a long-term injury and yesterday was another moment to forget.