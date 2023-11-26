West Ham are in the market for a new striker and a journalist has claimed that fans for the London club would not be that excited about one player David Moyes is trying to recruit.

The Hammers went into the season with limited options in the position following the failed transfer of Gianluca Scamacca and now the knee injury suffered by Michail Antonio has left Moyes very short of options with Danny Ings starting against Burnley on Saturday.

One player West Ham have been linked to heading into January is Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke after the Hammers failed with a £40m bid for the Cherries star during the summer.

The London club will likely struggle again to land the 26-year-old as Bournemouth have no plans to sell their first-choice frontman midway through the season as they aim to maintain their Premier League status.

Speaking about Solanke and West Ham, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that the Hammers need a striker fans can get excited about and he doesn’t know if the Bournemouth star is that person.