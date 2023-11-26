Liverpool star reveals he was almost sleeping during Klopp’s team meeting before the City game

Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister has criticised the early Saturday kick-off after the international break, admitting it is not easy to play.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is one of the few managers who have been very public about their frustration with the scheduling which disregards the players’ wellbeing.

But Liverpool were forced into yet another early kick-off immediately after the international break as they faced the defending champions Manchester City.

And the effect could be visible as the Reds started off the game very slow and sluggish. It was City who dominated most of the first half and took the lead through Haaland.

They were better in the second half and eventually got back into the game with a late Trent equaliser. The game finished 1-1, with City losing points at Etihad for the first time this season.

After the game, Alexis Mac Allister admitted that some of the players were exhausted from the tough schedule that them playing at 12:30pm after the international breaks.

He also revealed that he could not even keep his eyes open during the team meeting with Jurgen Klopp ahead of the game.

He said (via Goal):

“It’s so hard to play like this. Yesterday we were in a meeting talking about Man City and the way we wanted to play, and I couldn’t keep my eyes open. It’s very tough; jet lag, long trip.”