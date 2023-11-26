Luke Shaw’s reaction to Alejandro Garnacho’s overhead kick goal caught on camera

Alejandro Garnacho scored the goal of the season contender to give United an early lead against Everton.

Marcus Rashford played in Dalot on the right who swung in a deep cross but it was all about the Argentine then onwards.

The cross was behind him but the 19-year-old adjusted himself to score a stunning overhead kick goal – a goal that left everyone around the stadium in disbelief including his teammates.

Luke Shaw’s reaction was caught on camera as he held his mouth in complete disbelief of what Garnacho had just done.

See his reaction below:

WHAT A GOAL ALEJANDRO GARNACHO!!!! ???? pic.twitter.com/L9h1inY5rT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 26, 2023

Luke Shaw’s reaction after witnessing Garnacho’s goal ? pic.twitter.com/llOJcTg7LO — . (@LukeShawArmy) November 26, 2023

The goal was reminiscent of Wayne Rooney’s overhead kick against Manchester City back in 2011.

They are currently leading 2-0 at Goodison Park, Rashford doubling the lead from the spot after former United man Ashley Young conceded a penalty.

A win will make it 4 wins out of 5 for Erik ten Hag’s team and will take them to sixth spot, just two points behind Tottenham and four points behind 4th place Aston Villa.