Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has played down suggestions that Casemiro is unsettled at Manchester United at the moment amid some doubts over his future at Old Trafford.

The experienced Brazilian midfielder only joined Man Utd from Real Madrid last season, and he initially impressed with a strong start in the Premier League and as a key player for Erik ten Hag’s side in their Carabao Cup-winning run.

However, Casemiro’s form this season hasn’t been quite as convincing, and it’s led to various stories about a possible departure, while the 31-year-old has also reported as being unsettled and struggling to adapt to life in England.

Romano, however, is not aware of that, even if he does admit that Casemiro’s future looks set to be discussed soon.

“There’s been a lot written about Casemiro’s Manchester United future recently, with talk of interest from Saudi clubs. As I previously reported, there’s nothing concrete happening yet, but we’ll see what Saudi plans are,” Romano said to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column.

“Still, I also wanted to address the claims that Casemiro has struggled to settle in England – as far as I understand, this is not accurate. He has no issues, no problems living in England, so I don’t see this as a key factor in determining his future.

“Casemiro’s future will be discussed for sure in the next months, but for now anything else is just speculation.”

It seems that Casemiro’s situation is one to keep an eye on, but that doesn’t mean that an exit is guaranteed, or even likely, while it seems speculation about him being unsettled in England are wide of the mark.