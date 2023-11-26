Boca Juniors defender Valentin Barco has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

Apparently, Premier League champions Manchester City are keen on signing the 19-year-old during the January transfer window.

Manchester City are missing a specialist left-back right now and their interest in the 19-year-old defender is hardly a surprise. Josko Gvardiol has been used as a makeshift left-back so far this season and the arrival of Barco would allow the Croatian international to play in his national role as the central defender.

However, reports claim that Manchester City could look to sign the 19-year-old left-back and loan him out to Leicester City during the January transfer window.

It would certainly be a surprising move considering the fact that Manchester City are in need of a left-back themselves. Regular football on loan at Leicester will definitely benefit the 19-year-old in terms of his development, but he should be getting ample opportunities at Manchester City given the the lack of depth in the full-back department at the Premier league club.