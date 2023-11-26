Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle monitoring midfield prodigy

Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Derby County midfielder Cruz Allen.

The 16-year-old Welshman has been a key player for Derby County’s under-18 side and his performances have caught the attention of the Premier League elite as per The Sun.

Allen is a prodigious young talent with a big future ahead of him and he could be a quality investment for the three Premier League clubs. The opportunity to play for clubs like Manchester United can be hard to turn down for any player and the youngster will be attracted to the idea of moving to Old Trafford if there is a concrete proposal on the table.

Manchester United have a formidable pool of young talent at the club and it is no surprise that they are looking to add to it. Allen could develop into a key player for them in the near future.

As far as Chelsea are concerned, Todd Boehly has shown a willingness to invest in talented young players and it seems that Chelsea are building for the future. The 16-year-old could be an interesting acquisition and a move to Stamford Bridge could allow him to continue his development at a high level.

He will also be able to learn from top-class coaches like Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino at the two English clubs.

Newcastle are also looking to put together an impressive squad and they will look to build sustainably for the future. Signing elite young talents is certainly the right way forward and Allen would be a superb long-term investment for them.