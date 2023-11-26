Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller is in the final year of his contract with the German club and he will be a free agent at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old is yet to sign an extension with the Bundesliga champions and that has led to speculations surrounding his future. According to a report from BILD, Manchester United could look to make a move for the German international if he does not renew his contract with Bayern Munich.

It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils look to sign him on a free transfer at the end of the season. They could make a move in January as well and Muller could be available for a nominal price.

The German international has been a key player for Bayern Munich over the years and he is versatile enough to play in the wide areas as well as a striker. The 34-year-old will add goals and creativity to the Manchester United attack. In addition to that, his winning experience, mentality and leadership qualities could prove to be invaluable as well.

He has won major trophies with club and country and he could prove to be a quality short-term acquisition. Signing a player of his pedigree on a free transfer could prove to be a shrewd investment as well.

Manchester United are looking to put together a squad capable of challenging for major trophies every year and someone like Muller could be the ideal leader for the team in the dressing room.

The German international has two goals and five assists to his name across all competitions this season and it remains to be seen whether he decides to pursue a new adventure in the Premier League in the coming months.