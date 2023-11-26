Saudi clubs enquire about signing West Ham forward in January

Said Benrahma has not played up to standard this season for West Ham and Saudi Arabian clubs may provide David Moyes with a chance to sell the player.

Since joining from Brentford, the 28-year-old has not been what Hammers fans expected and this season has been no different. Even with Jarrod Bowen absent on Saturday against Burnley, the Algeria star could not find a place in the starting 11.

Heading into the January transfer window, Moyes may have a chance to sell Benrahma in order to raise some cash for new players.

Saudi Arabian clubs reportedly have an interest in the West Ham star and could make a move in a few week’s time.

There have been no specific clubs mentioned but there are plenty that have the funds to bring Benrahma to the Middle East.

