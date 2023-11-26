Sky Sports man claims Leeds have a player who finishes like Dennis Bergkamp

Jermaine Beckford has likened Joel Piroe’s goal for Leeds at Millwall earlier in the season to that of former Arsenal star Dennis Bergkamp.

The Yorkshire club drew 1-1 with Rotherham on Friday night and ahead of kick-off both Beckford and Clinton Morrison were speaking on Sky Sports about the partnership Piroe has formed with fellow forward Georginio Rutter.

Rutter has created 12 chances for the 24-year-old so far this season, though the only assist he has actually got for him came at Millwall back in September.

Speaking ahead of the Rotherham game, Morrison was full of praise for how good they have been together before Beckford hailed Piroe’s goal at Millwall as ‘Bergkamp-esque’.

Morrison said: “You get that, when you are friends off the pitch it happens on the pitch. They trust each other, look at the runs. They have been outstanding, what a partnership this [Millwall opener] is an outstanding goal. Great football, the touch into Piroe is brilliant, but look at the touch and a great finish.”

Beckford then added: “That is like a Bergkamp-esque finish.”

The Leeds star has a long way to go before he is on his countryman’s level and fans of the Championship club would like to see his partnership with Rutter combine for goals at a more consistent level.