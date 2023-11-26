Brazilian winger Estevao Willian has been linked with a move away from Palmeiras in recent weeks.

The 16-year-old winger is a prodigious talent and he is highly rated in South America. A number of Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on him including Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United. Apparently, Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are monitoring his situation as well.

Palmeiras are not keen on selling their prized prospect any time soon, but they are aware of the fact that he will eventually move on and join a bigger club. The report from Fichajes claims that Manchester United are now hoping to secure his services and manager Erik ten Hag is pushing the Premier League club to advance negotiations for the talented young winger.

Apparently, the Dutchmen sees the Brazilian as a valuable addition to his squad and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils come forward with an official approach in the coming months. The 16-year-old is capable of operating anywhere across the front three but he is naturally a right-sided winger who will add pace, flair and technical ability in the final third.

Estevao Willian has a clause of €60m. He has 3 goals and 4 assists in the U17 World Cup so far. Someone who has watched him in the tournament says: “When he has the ball, he gives that feeling that something can happen.” — @relevo pic.twitter.com/ipLHUq5SWD — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) November 22, 2023

Estevao is still quite young and he will not be able to make an immediate impact in the Premier League, but he would be a superb long-term investment for the Red Devils.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be an attractive proposition for the youngster as well. Manchester United have a proven track record of nurturing talented young players into established first team and the 16-year-old will fancy his chances of fulfilling his tremendous potential with a move to Old Trafford.