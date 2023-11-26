Former England, Tottenham and Leeds United manager Terry Venables has sadly passed away at the age of 80 after a long illness.

Venables’ passing has been reported today by BBC Sport, with tributes pouring in for a highly celebrated figure in the English game.

As well as taking charge of the national team, leading them to the semi-finals of Euro 96, Venables also notably managed Barcelona, winning the La Liga title in 1984/85.

The BBC add that Tottenham will hold a minute’s silence for Venables ahead of today’s game against Aston Villa, and one imagines we might see tributes from other clubs over the next few days.

Tottenham’s statement on their former manager read: “The club is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player and manager Terry Venables.

“Our deepest condolences are with Terry’s friends and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Venables is sure to go down as a modern great of English football management, and he’ll clearly be sadly missed by his former players, with former England striker Alan Shearer among those to express his sadness at the news with a post on social media.