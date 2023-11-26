“That’s the last thing we need” – Ange shares details about Bentancur’s injury in latest setback

Tottenham suffered their third consecutive league defeat against Aston Villa earlier today.

After a terrific start to the season which saw them go unbeaten in the first 10 games, winning eight and drawing just two, Spurs season is derailing.

They say when it rains it pours, and that is the case with Tottenham right now. Nothing is going their way since the Chelsea games.

The list of their injuries keeps on growing with Bentancur the latest to suffer an injury on his first start since February.

A rash Matty Cash tackle took the Uruguayan out who could not continue and had to replaced by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The injury setback adds to a string of recent woes, including long-term absences for James Maddison and Micky van de Ven, extending until 2024.

Speaking after the game, Tottenham’s manager expressed frustration over Bentancur’s injury, criticising the tackle from Cash and bemoaning the club’s injury crisis, which now sidelines nine players.

Asked about the Bentancur injury, Ange said (via The Standard):

“Not sure. It’s his ankle, I think. It wasn’t a great tackle. I thought he started the game so well.”

“That’s the last thing we need — another injury. We’ve got eight [players injured], Bentancur nine. We lost Ashley Phillips in the week as well. It’s just the situation we’re in at the minute.”

Despite the defeat, the performance from Tottenham was outstanding. The score-line does not reflect the games, with both sides creating a number of chances. In particular Tottenham, who had a number of goals disallowed, missed three sitters, and saw Emiliano Martinez make a series of outstanding saves to deny them.

The defeat see Villa climb above them in the league table, taking the fourth spot with a two point gap between them.