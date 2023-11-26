Tottenham Hotspur have now dropped out of the top four after a deflating loss to Aston Villa at home on Sunday.

After such a great start to the season, Ange Postecoglou now finds his side four points off North London rivals Arsenal as they their grip on Champions League football has loosened slightly.

After two losses on the bounce, Spurs fans would’ve hoped that they could turn things around against Aston Villa.

It looked like they were going to do just that after Giovan Lo Celso smashed in an early goal after a barrage of Spurs shots.

However, Pau Torres headed the visitors back level just before the break with Ollie Watkins sealing the victory with an accurate finish into the bottom corner.

Tottenham have now become the fifth side in Premier League history to lose three consecutive games after opening the scoring.

The last side to achieve this feat was Leicester City in 2014 who coincidently also lost their third game to Aston Villa.

Postecoglou’s side has shown that they can start quick and hurt sides, but they are unable to maintain that intensity as their losses to Wolves, Chelsea and now Villa demonstrate.

With a huge clash against Manchester City now just around the corner and James Maddison and Mickey van de Ven out until the New Year, Tottenham could be in for a difficult Christmas period.