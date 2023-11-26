Tottenham monitoring progress of top prospect with 20 international caps

Tottenham are monitoring the progress of Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu as the North London club see the 21-year-old as a top prospect for the future.

That is according to Football Insider, who report that Spurs have kept an eye on Bazunu for a while and rate him as a top goalkeeper for the future.

Being just 21, the shot-stopper also fits the age profile that the Premier League club want to recruit as they can grow under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Bazunu has achieved a lot in his young career already as he is both Southampton and Ireland’s number-one goalkeeper.

The Saints star has played every minute for the Championship club this season and has racked up 20 caps for the Irish national team.

The goalkeeper has a contract at St Mary’s until 2027 and with Southampton in contention to get promoted back to the Premier League, it could be a tough transfer to complete.

Tottenham found a gem in Guglielmo Vicario this summer as the Italian goalkeeper has been one of Spurs’ best players since arriving in North London from Empoli for just £17.2m.

The 27-year-old will be the club’s goalkeeper for the foreseeable future but Bazunu could provide competition as an understudy.

Fraser Forster and Hugo Lloris are currently behind Vicario in the pecking order but both are not expected to be at the London club next season, which opens up a spot for someone to fill.