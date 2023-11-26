Video: Dejan Kulusevski misses great chance for Tottenham as his shot crashes against the post from close range

Tottenham star Dejan Kulusevski missed a great early opportunity against Aston Villa today, with his shot crashing against the post from close range.

Watch below as the Sweden international fashions a fine opportunity for himself before somehow failing to hit the target when it looked easier to score…

Kulusevski is normally pretty reliable in these situations, but he just couldn’t quite get this shot right, and it remains 0-0 at the time of writing.

However, this has been one of several early chances, so it surely won’t be too long before we see a goal in this game.

