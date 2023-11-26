Unai Emery sends warning to Premier League rivals hoping to sign star midfielder

Unai Emery has stated that he wants to keep hold of Douglas Luiz after the Brazilian has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

Aston Villa leapfrogged Tottenham Hotspur into fourth spot after a chaotic 2-1 win away from home on Sunday afternoon.

Ange Postecoglou’s side started fast out of the gates and after a barrage of close calls, finally broke the deadlock thanks to a Giovani Lo Celso strike.

But just like most of their games this season, Spurs slowly faded as the game progressed and Villa began to grow in stature with Pau Torres levelling things up before the break.

Ollie Watkins then secured all three points for Villa with a sweet strike after some nice link-up play with Youri Tielemans.

Speaking after the game, Emery hailed his players but gave specific attention to Luiz who has been linked with a move away from the club.

The Spanish manager stated that he is ‘very happy’ with the 25-year-old and claimed that he ‘wants to keep him’.

“I think he’s happy with us, his commitment with his national team and his performances like today are amazing, fantastic. I want him,” he said via Express and Star.

The Brazilian midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in the season before last with the same transfer links resurfacing as we approach the January window.